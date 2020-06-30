SHO of Manimajra police station booked for graft

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 17:21 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday booked inspector Jaswinder Kaur, station house officer of Manimajra police station in a graft case. A middleman seeking a bribe of ₹5 lakh on her behalf from a man named Gurdeep Singh to have charges against him dropped in a case of cheating has been arrested.

Earlier in the day CBI raided the police station as well as Kaur’s residence and sealed both.

CBI had arrested Bhagwan Singh, the middleman while accepting ₹1 lakh as part of the bribe from Gurdeep Singh, who had also paid him ₹2 lakh on June 19.

Jaswinder Kaur had not been arrested till the filing of the report.

Gurdeep Singh had approached CBI alleging that SHO Jaswinder Kaur had demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh from him if he did not want an FIR against him for cheating a man of ₹28 lakh to get his wife a government job.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC was registered by CBI.