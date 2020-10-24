e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh estate department to auction properties by year end

Chandigarh estate department to auction properties by year end

The department had conducted its last auction in November 2019

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:15 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

In line with the UT administration’s emphasis on monetising assets in the wake of Covid-induced revenue shortfall, the UT estate office is planning to auction off residential and commercial properties by the end of the year.

The department had conducted its last auction in November 2019; all residential properties on offer were sold, but there were no takers for commercial and industrial plots.

“We have started preparing a list and have zeroed down on 10 residential properties. Last year’s commercial and industrial plots will also be put on offer, in addition to new plots,” said a senior UT official, wishing not to be named. Around 15 to 20 commercial and industrial plots are expected to be put on auction.

Keeping in mind the real estate market scenario and the economic slowdown, the estate office is being cautious with any sharp increase in last year’s reserve and auction prices. “The final list and reserve prices of the properties will be decided after the approval of the UT administration. Though last year the residential properties had received a tremendous response, this year, the market situation is totally different and reserve prices will be set with this in mind,” the official added.

Last year, the estate department had generated a revenue of nearly ₹44 crore from the auction of 11 residential properties, whose total reserve price was around ₹27 crore. All of these properties were freehold—a 1,014-square yard (about 2 kanal) plot in Sector 33 had fetched ₹15.3 crore against a reserve price of ₹7.53 crore; a built-up house on 4-marla plot in Sector 32A had gone for ₹1.68 crore against a reserve price of ₹1 crore. The remaining plots, priced between ₹1.25 crore and ₹7.53 crore, were in sectors 33, 35, 37, 38, and 40.

Commercial properties, however, couldn’t fetch even a single buyer as all of them were leasehold properties. The estate office department had then requested the administration to consider converting them to freehold.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Housing Board is also planning to offer more than 200 residential and commercial properties for auction by December-end. CHB had failed to find any taker for its properties last year.

top news
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In