Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh gets 46.4mm rain, more likely on Monday

Chandigarh gets 46.4mm rain, more likely on Monday

Squally winds of up to 60 km per hour can also be expected

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A man walks past a waterlogged road after the rain in Mohali on Sunday.
A man walks past a waterlogged road after the rain in Mohali on Sunday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Residents woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning with 46.4mm rain lashing the city.

With the monsoon system growing stronger in the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers in the coming days.

“Monsoon has strengthened in the region. Moderate rain up to 60mm will continue till Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday could also see heavy rain. Squally winds of up to 60 km per hour blew in the city on Sunday, and can be expected in the next few days as well,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature decreased slightly from 35.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday to 34.4. degrees Celsius on Sunday. Similarly, the minimum temperature went down from 22.9 degrees to 22.2 degrees.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32 and 35 degrees, while the minimum temperature will remain around 22 degrees.

