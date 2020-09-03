e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh has second-most convicts serving life sentences among UTs

Chandigarh has second-most convicts serving life sentences among UTs

Those serving life sentences constitute 33.2% of the total convicts lodged in Burail jail

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:52 IST
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/ HT
Chandigarh has the second-highest number of convicts serving life sentences among union territories after Delhi.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, there are 134 convicts serving life terms lodged in Chandigarh’s Model jail, also Burail jail.

Delhi, with 1,288, has the most, followed by Chandigarh, then Puducherry with 48, Daman and Diu has 13, while Dandra and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep have none.

Those serving life sentences constitute 33.2% of the total convicts lodged in Burail jail.

As per NCRB data, maximum undertrials have to spend up to two year in jail as detention period in jail. There are 182 such under trials lodged in Burail jail, which constitutes 31.4% of the total undertrails lodged here.

More outsiders lodged in Burail jail

Burail jail had 984 inmates lodged on its premises as per data recorded in December 2019, comprising 580 under trials and 404 convicts. As per the NCRB data, majority of them are from outside Chandigarh.

Of the 404 convicts, including 16 women, lodged at Burail Jail as on December 31, 2019, only 228 were from Chandigarh, while 172 belonged to other states and the remaining four were from other countries.

Similarly, of the 580 undertrials, including 33 women, only 332 were residents of Chandigarh, while 234 were from other states and 14 from other countries.

Two inmates lodged despite completing term

As per the NCRB data, two convicts are lodged in the jail despite completion of term due to non-payment of fine. They have to be lodged for less than six months due to the non-payment.

Chandigarh 5th among states, UTs for granting pardon

As per the data, 1,079 convicts were released in India in 2019 after being granted pardon. Chandigarh, with eight convicts, is in the fifth position among states and UTs in terms of pardoned convicts.

Maximum such releases were reported from Uttar Pradesh (890), followed by Gujarat (126), Rajasthan (25), Uttarakhand (16), Chandigarh (eight), Bihar (six), Punjab (four), Odisha (two), Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir (one each).

