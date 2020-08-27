Chandigarh I-T dept holds webinar on faceless assessment scheme

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:05 IST

A National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) and network of such regional centres will soon be set up across the country to implement the faceless assessment scheme of the income tax (I-T) department.

This was stated by Chandigarh principal income tax commissioner RK Choubey during a webinar titled Faceless Assessment Scheme and Taxpayers’ Charter held here on Thursday.

“The system allows for dynamic jurisdiction, team-based working, and functional specialisation without human interface,” Choubey said.

Making a comparison between the current and faceless assessment system, Choubey said there would be no physical meetings between taxpayers and officers.

Along with Choubey, additional I-T commissioner Rajinder Kaur and deputy I-T commissioner Sonia Nain also addressed the participants and responded to their queries.

The webinar, which was joined by 100 participants, was organised to promote awareness among the stakeholders about the new faceless assessment scheme. The department intends to hold more such outreach programmes in the coming days to educate tax payers about the new scheme.