Chandigarh joint capital but not part of Punjab or Haryana: Centre, UT to HC

The Centre and Chandigarh administration on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that Chandigarh is joint capital of Punjab and Haryana but is neither a part of Punjab nor Haryana. The union territory enjoys its own geographical executive and administrative privileges by virtue of Punjab Re-organisation Act, 1966, the court was told.

The response has come on a petition by one Phool Singh, a resident of Chandigarh, who had qualified the judicial services exam of both the states. Since he was not considered under the Scheduled Caste category and appeared in a general category, he could not qualify. Both the states objected to his domicile of Chandigarh for being considered under reserved category.

Chandigarh being capital of both the states, he is entitled for reservation, he had argued. While Haryana said that Chandigarh is just its capital and not part of the state, Punjab is yet to make its stand clear. However, both the states are not ready to extend reservation.

In its affidavit, the UT told the court that on March 7, 1952, Chandigarh was conceived as the capital of Punjab. However, it ceases to exist as part of Punjab by virtue of 1966 Act which specifically provides that the territories included in the union territory have ceased to be part of Punjab. However, it continues to be capital of both the states but has its own independent status, the court was told, adding that Chandigarh does not have any separate cadre of judicial services and from incumbent states’ subordinate judicial service and superior judicial service, officers are posted in Chandigarh by high court.

Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain too submitted a statement from Centre which says as per the 1966 Act, Chandigarh ceased to be part of Punjab and is an independent geographical territory.

