Chandigarh man gets 1-year jail for attacking public servant

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 00:50 IST

A Chandigarh resident has been awarded one year in jail while his accomplice got six-month term, almost ten years after the former thrashed an education officer over cancellation of duty of a teacher.

“Hitting a public servant shows that the convicts did not have regard for law enforcement agencies,” ruled judicial magistrate Amit Bakshi while convicting Gurjant Singh of Sector 51 and his brother-in-law Prabhdeep Singh of Sector 71, Mohali, on Tuesday.

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹500 on each of them.

The accused were granted bail after the pronouncement granting them time to file appeal.

The accused were booked on October 30, 2009, on the complaint of Niranjan Singh, the then district education officer of Mohali.

He said that he had received a request regarding cancellation of duty of Gurbinder Kaur, then director physical education, to which he obliged.

He said that on October 30, 2009, around 10.50am, accused Gurjant Singh and Prabhdeep Singh entered his office and started abusing and threatening him for cancelling duty of Gurbinder Kaur, Gurjant’s wife and Prabhdeep’s sister.

Complainant: Tried to explain, but they started abusing us

Niranjan said he tried to explain that he had received an official request from head mistress of Balongi’s government high school and that was why Gurbinder’s duty was cancelled.

He alleged that the accused then started verbally abusing other staff members, including district science superviser Ramesh Kumar and assistant education officer Krishan Singh.

Gurjant tried to attack the complainant, but the latter got saved and a punch landed on Ramesh’s face.

Niranjan alleged that Gurjant had abused Krishan Singh over phone earlier too.

‘An act of vindictiveness and vengeance’

The convicts claimed that they were implicated.

They also alleged that Niranjan had filed the complaint ‘out of vindictiveness and vengeance’ as they had earlier accused him of embezzling ₹1 lakh and 50 uniforms given by Gurjant to be distributed among schoolchildren.

During the trial, the defence counsel had said that accused were not identified by the complainant and other witnesses.

“The pleas of accused are not tenable as the witnesses in their testimony have categorically stated that as the occurrence is ten years old and the accused were not personally known to them therefore, they were not able to identify them in court,” the court observed.

“Identity of the accused cannot be disputed because the defence of the accused is that complainant falsely implicated them because wife of Gurjant Singh had made a complaint regarding the school authorities,” the court said.