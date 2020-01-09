Chandigarh MC clears scheme for special festival vends

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 01:02 IST

With Lohri less than a week away, the municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday approved a scheme to allow special vends in city markets ahead of festivals against a payment of fixed charges.

Having recently cleared all key markets of illegal vendors and encroachments, MC officials were strictly instructed against allowing any vends in the garb of festival season.

But on Wednesday, giving special permissions, MC made it clear that these vends should not block parking lots, pedestrian pathways and cycle tracks.

Besides, the vends will not be allowed in Sectors 1 to 6, and Sector 17, which is a non-vending zone, and Sector 22.

An MC official said permissions were open for Lohri festival, for which stalls will be allowed from January 11 to 13. Applications can be filed at the MC office in Sector 17.

For Holi, the civic body will allow stalls between March 7 and 9, and for Eid al-Fitr between May 23 and 25.

Then on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, special stalls can be set up between August 1 and 3. It will be followed by Dussehra stalls between October 23 and 25, and Karva Chauth between November 1 and 3.

The policy does not reflect permissions for Diwali as of now, since it will be separately released in view of huge rush of visitors.

ENFORCEMENT DEPT TO CHECK VIOLATION

The enforcement department has been directed to check shopkeepers or vendors selling goods without permission. MC officiating commissioner Sanjay Jha said special festival vends were allowed only in the space allotted. Any violation thereof will not be tolerated.