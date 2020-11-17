e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC earns 25% more from Diwali stalls this year

Chandigarh MC earns 25% more from Diwali stalls this year

On account of permission fees, the MC earned ₹29 lakh as compared to last year’s ₹23 lakh

chandigarh Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 01:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The fee collection from Diwali stalls raked in 25% more revenue this year for the municipal corporation than the previous year.

The MC generated a revenue of ₹32 lakh from permission charges and challans issued against those operating without permission during Diwali.

On account of permission fees, the MC earned ₹29 lakh from shopkeepers and vendors for putting up stalls three or seven days ahead of Diwali. Last year, this amount was ₹23 lakh.

The accompanying anti-encroachment drive against illegal hosting of stalls earned the MC an additional ₹2.8 lakh. The enforcement wing and MC staff had carried out the drive.

On the increased earnings this year even amid Covid-19 restrictions, an MC official said that since there was a ban on cracker sale in the UT, residents had turned to these stalls.

