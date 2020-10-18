Chandigarh municipal corporation proposes major relaxations in rural building bylaws

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:48 IST

The municipal corporation is considering bringing in major relaxations in the city’s building bylaws for allowing higher ground coverage, additional floor, basement and covered area in residential and commercial properties in the villages.

The MC commissioner had constituted a committee headed by the additional commissioner in July 2019 to examine and recommend amendments in the Chandigarh Rural Rehabilitation Construction and Reconstruction Building bylaws, 2017.

“The situation is grave in villages that have recently been transferred to MC where no bylaws existed earlier. The recommendations of the committee and the MC engineering wing will be tabled before the MC General House meet on October 20. After approval, the recommendations and the plan will be submitted for UT chief architect’s approval, and thereafter the administration’s approval will be sought,” said an MC official.

Up to 5 marla plots exempted from setbacks

As per MC’s proposal, plots having area up to 125 square yards (5 marla) will be exempted from setbacks and allowed 100% coverage subject to proper light and ventilation. “According to 2017 bylaws, the setbacks are fixed for all types of plots. In smaller plots of 1 marla or 2 marla, such prescribed setbacks are not feasible. Their owners, therefore, do not submit plans for approval as these are not sanctionable, and consequently these are termed ‘illegal constructions’,” added the official.

Similarly, a 100% ground coverage has been recommended for commercial establishments subject to the deposit of conversion charges. “At present, 50 square metre of a village building is allowed to be used for commercial purposes. Owners of big plots (shops) don’t submit their building plans, which leads to revenue losses in the form of conversion charges, which is ₹2,400/square yard,” the official said.

Provision for basements in plots has also been proposed. “The corporation charges commercial rates on basements, and no provision for them in the bylaws means revenue loss for MC,” added the official.

Currently, ground plus two floors are allowed in village houses. In the new proposal, additional floor has been recommended so that ground plus three floors can be constructed.

Compoundable violations

The new proposal also seeks the imposition of a composition fee for allowing minor sanctionable variations in buildings, which are not part of the sanctioned building plan of the property.

“Composition fee of ₹500 per sanctionable deviation will be imposed, so that compoundable violations can be regularised,” the official said.

Mandatory certificates

The MC will sanction an occupation certificate (OC), which will be made mandatory, after the submission of a completion certificate by the owner duly signed by supervisor architect, structural engineer and plumber.

A plinth-level certificate will have to be obtained and in case of absence of non-issuance of certificate, a penalty of ₹10,000 on plots with area up to 250 sq yard and ₹25,000 above 250 sq yard will be imposed.

CHANGES PROPOSED

100% ground coverage in houses with area up to 125 sq yard

100% ground coverage for commercial establishments

Allowing basement in houses

Additional floor in houses with ground plus two floors to be allowed

Compoundable violations to be regularised with composition fee

Occupation certificate, plinth-level certificates to be made mandatory