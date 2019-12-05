Chandigarh not to reduce traffic challans, but opts minimum fine in some

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:44 IST

The Chandigarh administration has decided not to reduce the hefty traffic fines in amended motor vehicles act and instead opted for minimum fine in a few cases where penalty range was specified, said a senior official privy to the development.

The final notification of the traffic violations’ fine is expected soon as UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday finalised it.

Sources said that for dangerous driving, UT opted for a minimum fine that is ₹1,000 instead of the maximum penalty of ₹5,000 but for speeding, it opted for the maximum fine of ₹2,000. Changes have been made in the maximum and minimum range in a few other cases as well but overall the UT kept most of the fines unchanged as mentioned in the amended MV Act.

UT’s transport secretary Ajay Singla said that UT has not reduced penalties but rationalised fine in cases where penalty range was given so that there is no confusion in the minds of traffic cops at the time of challaning the traffic violators.

“The final notification will be issued in the coming days accordingly,” he added. Sources said that the proposal in this regard was made by the UT traffic police.

Chandigarh administration is among the few union territories and states to have implemented the amended Motor Vehicles Act without much changes.

City MP Kirron Kher had in the administrator’s advisory council (AAC) meeting in September backed heavy penalties for traffic violations under the Amended Motor Vehicles Act and stated that the Chandigarh administration should continue to follow directions of the Union government.

Meanwhile, UT police have dismissed three cops for taking bribe from traffic violators. On September 11, a home guard volunteer confessed in front of public about taking a bribe of ₹500 from a car driver near Hallomajra lightpoint. A Rohtak resident had then lodged a complaint against two cops for taking ₹1,000 bribe following which the two were suspended.