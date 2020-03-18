Chandigarh PG fire: Probe indicts house owner, two men running illegal facility

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 01:12 IST

The magisterial inquiry into the blaze at an illegal PG accommodation in Sector 32, which left three girl students dead last month, has held the house owner and two men running the facility responsible for the mishap.

The beat police official, enforcement department sub-inspector and a junior engineer of the building branch have been indicted of negligence.

Following the incident on February 22, deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar tasked subdivisional magistrate (SDM, south) SK Jain with conducting the inquiry.

Jain submitted the report on Monday. Confirming the development, Brar said: “The report has been submitted and is being examined for taking further action.”

The fire that erupted on the first floor of the three-storey residential building had claimed the lives of three girls — Muskan from Hisar, Pakshi from Kotkapura, and Riya from Kapurthala, all aged between 19 and 22.

Gaurav Aneja, who has a confectionary shop in Sector 32 and resides in Sector 30, owned the house. He had sublet it to

Nitish Bansal and Nitish Popli, who were running the PG facility. The three were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder besides other charges. While Aneja and Bansal have been arrested, Popli is absconding.

IT WAS A SHORT-CIRCUIT

Short-circuit has been established as the cause of fire, states the report. It quickly spread through the premises because of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) wall partitions (which are high inflammable) used to carve out small rooms. There was no ventilation in these partitioned rooms and there was only one entry, which caused smoke to fill up the space quickly, states the report.

The report has castigated police beat officials for not keeping tabs on the large number of paying guests living in the accommodation, said a senior UT official, privy to the content of the report. “Thirty paying guests were staying in the house. Such a large number should have raised suspicion,” said the official.

As the PG accommodation had a number of building violations, these should have been examined and reported by the estate office officials, the report states. “The partitions were illegally created, there was lack of adequate ventilation and bylaws for the number of entrances and exits were also not followed. Estate officials failed to get them rectified,” said the official.

“After examining the report, the estate office will issue show-cause notices to the defaulting employees, and disciplinary action will be taken against them as per law,” said a senior official of the estate office, who did not wish to be named.