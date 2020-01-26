e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh PGIMER doctor, ‘langar baba’ on Padma Shri list

Chandigarh PGIMER doctor, ‘langar baba’ on Padma Shri list

chandigarh Updated: Jan 26, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two people from the city — Dr Digambar Behera and Jagdish Lal Ahuja — have been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country.

While Dr Behera, dean (research), PGIMER, has been chosen for the award in the field of medicine, Ahuja was shortlisted in the field of social work.

Jagdish Lal Ahuja has been distributing free food in front of PGIMER, Chandigarh, since 2001. (HT PHOTO)
Dr Digambar Behera joined PGIMER as a junior resident in the department of medicine in 1978. (HT Photo)

The awards will be conferred on them by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March or April.

The recommendations for Padma Awards are received from the state governments and union territory administrations, which are considered by an awards committee. On the basis of the recommendations of this committee, and after approval of the home minister, the Prime Minister and the President, the Padma Awards are announced on the eve of the Republic Day.

LUNG CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY PIONEER

Born in 1953, Dr Digambar Behera is a native of Odisha. He joined PGIMER as a junior resident in the department of medicine in 1978. He was elevated to the post of professor in 2000 and as head of department of pulmonary medicine in May 2014.

He gave up this role when he took over as dean (research), PGIMER, in August 2017. His term ended on March 31, 2018, but he got extension of two years from the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Founder president of the Indian Study for the Study of Lung Cancer, he has published over 462 papers and received many awards. He is also a member of several international and national professional bodies.

HE FEEDS THE UNDERPRIVILEGED

Jagdish Lal Ahuja, 85, popularly known as “langar baba” in Chandigarh, has spent 19 years serving free food to poor patients and attendants outside Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Having started organising langar (community meals) across the city in 1981, Ahuja eventually moved to outside PGIMER, Sector 12, and GMCH, Sector 32, in 2001.

At 6pm, a black van stops outside PGIMER’s gate number 2 and a stall is set. In no time, people form long queues for the meals served by Ahuja. A similar langar is organised outside GMCH in the afternoon.

“There was not even a single day when langar was not organised outside PGIMER in the last 19 years. We daily serve dal, chapatti, rice, halwa and banana to people. Apart from this, biscuits are served to cancer patients, and kurkure, toffees, lollipops and balloons to children,” Ahuja had told HT an interview.

He sold off his properties worth crores to ensure patients didn’t sleep on an empty stomach. He also provides patients other support, from financial assistance to blankets and clothes.

top news
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News