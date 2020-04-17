Chandigarh Police go into overdrive during Covid-19 curfew, vehicle seizures see spike

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:46 IST

According to police, a total of 3,120 vehicles were impounded from January 1 to March 23, 2020, while 4,518 vehicles have been impounded since March 23 amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

In just four months, police had been able to reach 50% mark of the total vehicles impounded during 2019, when 15,776 vehicles were impounded in total. Around 100-200 vehicles are being impounded daily and the number is likely to increase further.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said, “To keep a tab on curfew violation, both local police and traffic police are carefully checking all vehicles. Anyone without a valid movement pass is taken to task.”

He added that recently the police had announced that impounded vehicles will be released on the fifth day and the vehicles were also being parked at Industrial Training Institute in Sector 28-C.

Those caught violating curfew orders are charged Rs 500, however, Rs 2,000 is charged for towing, additionally. The documents of the driver are checked when the vehicle is to be released and those without a valid drivers’ license, registration certificate or pollution check certificate are fined with Rs 5,000 for each offence, while those with expired insurance are charged Rs 2,000.

A total 136 vehicles were impounded and 397 people were rounded up for questioning on Friday.

No one was penalised for moving without a mask, however, two morning walkers were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating curfew orders.