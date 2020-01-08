Chandigarh Police ignore rules, go ahead with building beat boxes across the city

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:32 IST

The construction of Atal Sahbhagita Kendras (police beat boxes) in several areas of the city by the Chandigarh Police department has come under the scanner for flouting of city design rules.

These permanent structures have been constructed without the estate office allotting the land and without getting the approval from the urban planning department for site selection and design, it has been learnt.

“The urban planning department has to first issue the standard design of the beat box. Then the drawings have to be prepared, after which the Chandigarh engineering department carries out the construction on land earmarked for it and sanctioned by the estate office. But no such procedure has been followed in this case, which is a clear violation of city rules,” said a senior UT official requesting anonymity.

Union home minister Amit Shah had inaugurated 54 Atal Sahbhagita Kendras in Chandigarh on September 20. At least a dozen more such kendras are under construction. These kendras are part of the Atal Smart Police Yojana. While some of the older beat boxes have been refurbished, several new ones are being or have been constructed.

Some of these, unlike their previous temporary contemporaries, are permanent constructions complete with rooms, toilets, air-conditioners, and water, electricity and sewage connections. Such kendras have come up in several areas like Sector 10, PGIMER and Dhanas. Most of these are located on the roadside.

‘CONSTRUCTIONS AN EYE SORE’

“The city has a design vocabulary and all structures, be it a milk booth or a beat box, have to follow it. The constructions are not only an eye sore but also disturb the thought-out street picture of the city. The city’s planning involves creating a unique street picture and these beat boxes, with their ad hoc planning and design, violate this principle,” said a senior official of the UT urban planning department, who didn’t wish to be named.

On their part, the police department contends that the new beat boxes are temporary structures.

UT police spokesperson DSP Charanjit Singh Virk said, “We have constructed these kendras for the welfare of the people. Proper procedure has been followed for getting water and electricity connections. About the construction of new beat boxes, competent authorities have been intimated. Most of these beat boxes are only temporary structures. Some of these, where construction has taken place, are need-based and can be shifted as per requirement.”