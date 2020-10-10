e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Covid count goes past 13,000

Chandigarh’s Covid count goes past 13,000

The recent 1,000 cases have been added in 10 days, which is the slowest since August

chandigarh Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The number of Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh crossed the 13,000 mark on Saturday as 96 more people tested positive.

The recent 1,000 cases have been added in 10 days, which is the slowest since August. In September, thrice it took just three days to add 1,000 fresh infections to the tally. The total stands at 13,081, of which 1,229 cases remain active.

Meanwhile, two men died, taking the toll to 190. Aged 51 and 65, they belonged to Khuda Ali Sher and Sector 47, respectively. With 157 people being discharged, the number of recoveries reached 11,662.

No casualty in Mohali, Panchkula

The neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula districts recorded no casualty on Saturday.

While 90 fresh cases surfaced in Mohali district, including 52 from the main city, 64 people tested positive in Panchkula district, including 40 from the city.

Mohali also reported 120 recoveries, taking the total to 10,066. While 11,318 people have tested positive in the district so far, 207 have died and 1,045 remain infected.

In Panchkula, a CRPF personnel was among those tested positive. The total has reached 6,556, of which 6,017 patients have recovered and 100 have died, leaving 439 active cases.

