Chandigarh’s third locality to lose containment tag

chandigarh

Updated: May 30, 2020 22:05 IST

Shastri Nagar in Manimajra will no longer be a containment zone from Sunday.

The decision was taken as the area has not reported any case for 28 days.

The last case surfaced on May 2, that of a 49-year-old man. Two other areas — EWS Colony in Sector 38 and parts of Sector 52 — have already been denotified as containment zones. With this, only three containment zones remain: Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, Kacchi Colony in Dhanas, and parts of Sector 30B.

NO CASE FOR 2 DAYS, RECOVERIES INCH TOWARDS 200

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported no fresh case of Covid-19 for second consecutive day, while 10 more patients recovered and were discharged from the ayurvedic college on Saturday.

With this the number of active cases has come down to 85 while the number of recovered patients has reached 199. The recovery rate in the city stands at 68% while the test positivity rate is 6.2%.

Out of those discharged, nine are residents of Bapu Dham Colony and one is from Dhanas. They have been sent to the post-discharge quarantine facility at Sood Dharmshala, Sector 22.

According to the official media bulletin, the total confirmed cases are 289, though the actual number is 288. The discrepancy is being attributed to the case of a 91-year-old woman from Sector 15 who tested negative in the retest conducted by the PGIMER. To revise the total, the UT administration will have to take the Government of India and ICMR’s permission.