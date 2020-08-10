Chandigarh’s urban planning dept gets dedicated website

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:15 IST

To provide a single online source for all information related to development in the city, a dedicated website of the UT urban planning department was launched here on Monday.

The website urbanplanning.chd.gov.in, developed by SPIC, has all information regarding the planning and designing of various projects, which are either ongoing, in the planning stage or have already been completed. For transparency and visibility of government schemes, important notified policies and reports of the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, city’s heritage and information on various city-level infrastructure proposals have also been uploaded on the website.

The portal provides consolidated information required for online building plan approval, including architectural controls, updated site verified zoning plans and layout plans, under distinct heads for clarity and ease of use.

The latest building bylaws applicable to various types of land use (as compiled under Chandigarh Building Bylaws (Urban) 2017) will also be available on the website.

The site also provides a list of private architects empanelled in Chandigarh Administration under the “self-certification scheme”.

Links to other important websites of planning and architecture of Chandigarh such as Capitol Complex, Le Corbusier Foundation, UNESCO World Heritage etc., have also been provided. Mandatory information under RTI Citizens Charter and a separate link for feedback/ grievances has also been incorporated.