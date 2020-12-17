Chandigarh Science Congress from today

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 01:30 IST

The 14th edition of the Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON-2020) will be held via virtual platform by Panjab University from Thursday.

The event will conclude on Saturday and is being organised in association with Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) institutes. The theme will be “Science and Technology Innovations: Ushering in the era of Make in India”. As many as 750 participants have registered.

Fifteen reputed speakers will be speaking during the conference and panel discussions will also be held.