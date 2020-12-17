e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Science Congress from today

Chandigarh Science Congress from today

Fifteen reputed speakers will be speaking during the conference and panel discussions will also be held

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 01:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The 14th edition of the Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON-2020) will be held via virtual platform by Panjab University from Thursday.

The event will conclude on Saturday and is being organised in association with Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) institutes. The theme will be “Science and Technology Innovations: Ushering in the era of Make in India”. As many as 750 participants have registered.

Fifteen reputed speakers will be speaking during the conference and panel discussions will also be held.

top news
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
India vs Australia: Fresh chapter to a red-hot rivalry
India vs Australia: Fresh chapter to a red-hot rivalry
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
Trump spy chief stirs dispute over China election-meddling views
Trump spy chief stirs dispute over China election-meddling views
Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks
Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In