Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Smart City Limited shortlists L&T to upgrade Diggian sewage treatment plant

Chandigarh Smart City Limited shortlists L&T to upgrade Diggian sewage treatment plant

Work on the plant is expected to start in September.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The board of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) on Friday approved the allotment of work to upgrade the Diggian sewage treatment plant.

The CSCL will soon allot the project to the lowest bidder – Larsen & Toubro Limited. Work on the plant is expected to start in September.

Confirming the development, NP Sharma, chief general manager, CSCL, said, “Against the project price of Rs 329 crore, the company offered the lowest bid of Rs 283 crore.”

Apart from the Diggian STP, four other plants in the city will also be upgrade. As the Diggian STP is the biggest, a separate tender was floated and four firms responded to it.

For the remaining STPs – seven firms applied to upgrade the plants at Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd; and three for those at Dhanas and 3BRD.

In October, CSCL had floated a ₹700-crore tender to hire a single agency to upgrade all five STPs of the municipal corporation (MC).

However, the MC General House in November did not endorse the proposal, citing it was meant to benefit large firms only and the budget for the work was on the higher side.

Settling the matter, the UT administration in its letter to CSCL and MC, asked to cancel the existing tender and split it into three parts – one for Diggian plant, one for the two STPs at Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd and another for the 3BRD and Dhanas STPs.

