Chandigarh teen rape victim found pregnant gets ₹4-lakh relief

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:58 IST

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, on Monday gave ₹4-lakh compensation as medical aid to the 15-year-old girl who was sexually exploited for months and was found eight-month pregnant on September 23.

In her statement to police, the Class-9 student had said that her brother, the sole earning member of the family, raped her for the first time in December 2019 under the influence of drugs. He continued to sexually abuse her for several months, but her mother remained oblivious to her plight as she was visually impaired.

Apart from the brother, who was arrested on September 23, police have also nabbed his friend, aged 25, and a former tenant, aged 51.

She is under the care of the 181 helpline and social welfare department, and is being counselled. The FIR had been registered on the complaint of her elder sister, who got married in January this year.