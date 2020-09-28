e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh teen rape victim found pregnant gets ₹4-lakh relief

Chandigarh teen rape victim found pregnant gets ₹4-lakh relief

Apart from the brother, police have also nabbed his friend and a former tenant

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, on Monday gave ₹4-lakh compensation as medical aid to the 15-year-old girl who was sexually exploited for months and was found eight-month pregnant on September 23.

In her statement to police, the Class-9 student had said that her brother, the sole earning member of the family, raped her for the first time in December 2019 under the influence of drugs. He continued to sexually abuse her for several months, but her mother remained oblivious to her plight as she was visually impaired.

Apart from the brother, who was arrested on September 23, police have also nabbed his friend, aged 25, and a former tenant, aged 51.

She is under the care of the 181 helpline and social welfare department, and is being counselled. The FIR had been registered on the complaint of her elder sister, who got married in January this year.

top news
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
India, Denmark elevate ties to ‘green strategic partnership’
India, Denmark elevate ties to ‘green strategic partnership’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In