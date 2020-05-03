e-paper
Chandigarh traffic police extend deadline to pay challans by 1 month

On March 19, the traffic police had suspended the payment of routine traffic challans at the challaning branch.

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A two-month extension was allowed for other routine offences, from the date of the challan. Now, another month extension has been given
A two-month extension was allowed for other routine offences, from the date of the challan. Now, another month extension has been given(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

With extension of the curfew period, the traffic police have extended the deadline to pay routine traffic challans by another month.

On March 19, the traffic police had suspended the payment of routine traffic challans at the challaning branch. Hence, only payment of curfew related challans to get recovery of impounded vehicles is allowed.

A two-month extension was allowed for other routine offences, from the date of the challan. Now, another month extension has been given.

The challaning branch and impound section of traffic lines in Sector 29 will remain suspended on Sunday so the premises can be sanitised. The services will resume from Monday.

