Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh tricity area’s Covid tally below 200 again, three dead

Chandigarh tricity area's Covid tally below 200 again, three dead

Mohali led Friday’s Covid tally with 76 cases, followed by Chandigarh with 63 and Panchkula with 41.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 10, 2020 01:52 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Three people succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh and Mohali on Friday.
Three people succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh and Mohali on Friday. (HT File Photo)
         

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the tricity was below 200 for the second time since Sunday, with 180 people testing positive on Friday.

On October 4, 184 cases had surfaced, the first time they had remained below 200 since August 6. The next four days, however, recorded 239, 246, 242 and 246 cases, respectively.

Mohali led Friday’s Covid tally with 76 cases, followed by Chandigarh with 63 and Panchkula with 41.

Three people succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh and Mohali on Friday. The two deceased from Chandigarh were a 79-year-old man from Sector 51 and a 50-year-old woman from Maloya, while the casualty in Mohali was a 67-year-old man from Dera Bassi.

Chandigarh’s Covid count has reached 12,985, with 11,505 patients already discharged, leaving 1,292 active cases. The virus has claimed 188 lives in the city.

In Mohali, the patient tally stands at 11,228 with the latest fatality taking the toll to 207.

Among the 76 fresh cases here, 41 were from Mohali urban, 14 from Lalru, eight from Kharar, seven from Dera Bassi, three from Kurali, two from Dhakoli and one from Banur. The district now has 1,075 active cases with 9,964 patients already cured.

Panchkula reported no death on Friday. With 41 new cases, its Covid tally rose to 6,492, of which 462 patients are still infected, while 5,930 have recovered.

Among the new cases, one each was reported from Amravati, Devi Nagar, Nagal, Rajiv Colony, Sectors 9, 19, 21, 25, 26 and 27, while from Majri, Pinjore, Sectors 8 and 16 two cases each were confirmed. Barwala and Sector 12 had four cases each, and six cases each were reported from Sector 15 and Kalka.

THREE-MONTH EXTENSION TO RETIRING DOCTORS

The UT administration on Friday granted a three-month extension to all retiring doctors and specialists under 60 till the end of this year. UT has adopted Punjab government’s decision of granting an extension to the retiring doctors of UT health department as well as doctors who are deputed from Punjab and serving in Chandigarh. However, doctors who have attained the age of 60 will be retired.

