Chandigarh urban planning department okays drawings of underpass connecting PGIMER, PU

The project was given in-principle approval by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in November last year

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The UT urban planning department has given the go-ahead to the construction of a pedestrian underpass between the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University (PU).

The department has approved the drawings of the project, which will connect PGIMER and PU through an underground pathway for pedestrians. The project was given in-principle approval by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in November last year.

After putting it on the backburner in the wake of the pandemic and budget cuts imposed by the Centre, the UT administration has now speed-tracked the project. With drawings and designs in place, the UT engineering department will now initiate the tendering process by first preparing the cost estimates.

The administration had come under severe criticism for first constructing the pedestrian underpass between the Rose Garden and Sector 17, which has a very low footfall, rather than adhering to the long-standing demand for an underpass between PU and PGIMER.

