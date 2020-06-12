e-paper
Chandigarh woman loses ₹3 lakh to conman posing as her cousin

In her complaint, the victim Sabina stated that she had received WhatsApp messages from a number bearing her cousin’s picture asking for money.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
(Representative image )
         

A Sector 22 resident was duped of ₹3 lakh by a conman who posed as her cousin staying in London and sent her messages on WhatsApp asking for financial help, police said.

In her complaint, the victim Sabina stated that she had received WhatsApp messages from a number bearing her cousin’s picture asking for money. She added that the phone number from which she received the messages was not her cousin’s.

The complainant stated that the accused had first asked about her wellbeing and then demanded ₹3 lakh for his family with an assurance that she will get it back soon. The victim had deposited the money over a span of five hours in three different bank accounts.

After the transactions were complete, the victim received a message saying “it was a scam, you can earn more money.” It was then that Sabina realised that she had lost money to online fraudsters.

The victim lodged a complaint at Sector 22 police post and the cyber cell. Police are trying to get details of the accounts in which the money was transferred.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 120B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 17 police station.

