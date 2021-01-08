e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Woman posing as passport official held for ₹20,000 fraud

Chandigarh: Woman posing as passport official held for ₹20,000 fraud

Duped a Ludhiana woman who wanted a correction done in her son’s passport

chandigarh Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image
Representative image
         

A woman was arrested on Thursday for posing as an employee of the regional passport office and duping a Ludhiana resident of Rs 20,000.

The accused has been identified as Dimple.

The regional transport officer, Chandigarh, stated in his complaint that Devinder Kaur of Ludhiana had approached them with a complaint against Dimple.

Devinder said that she wanted a correction made in the passport of her son and Dimple told her that she worked in passport office and can get it done for Rs 20,000. But, despite making the payment, the correction was not done and she approached the passport office.

Sources in the police said that Dimple was fleecing people and taking cash from them on the pretext of getting the work done from the passport department despite not being authorised to carry out the same.

A case has been registered Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 34 police station.

top news
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In