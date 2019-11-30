Charges framed against Chandigarh cop in ₹2,000 graft case

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 01:12 IST

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has framed charges against a Chandigarh Police head constable, Dalbir Singh, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had arrested Dalbir, deputed with the proclaimed offender (PO) and summons branch in Sarangpur, for taking ₹2,000 from a man facing PO proceedings on June 11.

CHARGESHEET FILED IN SEPTEMBER

In September, the police had filed a chargesheet under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant, Harbhajan Singh, who works as a clerk at the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, Sector 34, had approached the CBI, stating that a local court had issued PO summons against him in a cheque-bounce case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

A CBI official, privy to the matter said that it was Dalbir’s duty to serve the summons, but instead, he threatened Harbhajan with arrest and sought ₹2,000 bribe from him.

Following the complaint, the CBI had laid a trap outside the bank, and caught the cop red-handed while accepting the bribe.