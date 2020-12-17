e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Depositing part compensation can’t be pre-condition for admitting plea in cheque bounce cases, rules HC

Depositing part compensation can’t be pre-condition for admitting plea in cheque bounce cases, rules HC

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 02:07 IST
Surender Sharma
Surender Sharma
         

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that depositing a part of compensation cannot be made a pre-condition for entertaining a convict’s appeal for hearing in a cheque bounce case.

The HC bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill set aside the order of a Ludhiana court that had ordered that the appeal would be admitted provided 20 percent of the compensation amount was deposited.

The appeal in the district sessions court was filed by one Sudarshan Kumar after his conviction under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, by a judicial magistrate.

The HC bench observed that even as the Negotiable Instruments Act could override provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), there is no such specific provision in it that could be interpreted saying that availing of right to appeal by a person convicted of an offence in cheque bounce case is subject to certain conditions.

“The right to appeal against conviction is an invaluable statutory right vested upon a convict under the CrPC, which cannot be allowed to be defeated by imposing any condition. While giving a wider connotation to Article 21 of Constitution, it can even be said that depriving a convict of his right to appeal by imposing any condition for availing his statutory right to challenge conviction in a higher court would amount to depriving his liberty,” Justice Gill observed.

The Section 148 of the Negotiable Instruments Act only vests an appellate court with the power to direct the appellant to deposit an amount not less than 20 percent of the compensation amount but under no circumstances the same can be interpreted to be a pre-condition for availing the right of appeal, the bench added.

“Imposition of any condition at the time of suspending of sentence may be a different matter and the trial court may in its wisdom impose such a condition, failing which the order suspending sentence may be vacated,” the bench said, adding that a convict’s bail during the pendency of appeal may be cancelled upon failure of the appellant to comply with the direction of deposit of such amount.

The court also clarified that under the Negotiable Instruments Act the compensation amount sought to be deposited by the court is required to be deposited within 60 days which may further be extended by another 30 days.

top news
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
India vs Australia: Fresh chapter to a red-hot rivalry
India vs Australia: Fresh chapter to a red-hot rivalry
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
Trump spy chief stirs dispute over China election-meddling views
Trump spy chief stirs dispute over China election-meddling views
Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks
Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In