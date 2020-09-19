e-paper
Chitkara International School, college of education mark Ozone day

Chitkara International School, college of education mark Ozone day

Students commemorated 35 years of the Vienna Convention

chandigarh Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:59 IST
Teachers also participated in the poster-making competition
Teachers also participated in the poster-making competition(HT Photo )
         

Chandigarh: To commemorate 35 years of the Vienna Convention and 35 years of global ozone protection, Chitkara College of Education in association with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, ministry of environment, forest, climate change (MOEF) and environmental information system (ENVIS) celebrated Ozone day on Saturday.

Teachers also participated in the poster-making competition. Chitkara International School students participated in an online quiz competition, ’Ozone-o-logy’.

The day began with an expert talk on, ‘Ozone for life’ by Sumit Arora, who is working as a capacity building and institutional strengthening specialist under State Mission Management Unit of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation.

The talk helped in sensitising the audience about minimising use of ozone depleting substances (ODS) and the consequences of damaging the ozone.

