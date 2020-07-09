e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara University to offer MTech in automotive engineering in collaboration with ARAI

Chitkara University to offer MTech in automotive engineering in collaboration with ARAI

As part of the programme, students will get an opportunity to undergo one-year immersive training at ARAI’s Pune campus as a part of their course.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(Representative Image/HT)
         

Chitkara University on Thursday announced that it will offer a master in technology course in automotive engineering in collaboration with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), a Pune-based apex government automotive research and testing organisation.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said, “The two-year MTech programme in automotive engineering is an outcome of Chitkara University’s relentless focus on offering programmes closely designed and delivered in conjunction with industry leaders, and contribute in nation building by developing indigenous talent. Chitkara University affirms its support to Prime Minister’s mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.”

Students pursuing the degree will study life-cycle support (design, manufacture, performance and durability testing) of vehicles; from on-road and off-road vehicles to race cars, vans and trucks. They will also get to learn about the application of mechanical, thermodynamic, pneumatic, hydraulic and electrical principles with an aim to resolve engineering problems, thus preparing them to solve complex problems in a real context.

Students will get an opportunity to supervise and inspect installation, modification, and commissioning of mechanical systems at industrial facilities or plants. They will undergo a special module on introduction to hybrid and electric vehicles (HEVs), dedicated to designing sustainable vehicles that meet stringent emission norms along with the ever-increasing safety and performance standards, in a cost-effective way.

During their first year at Chitkara University, students will also get to put theory into practice with an opportunity for industrial training with the Formula Student Race Car, Supermileage Vehicle, and Baja Vehicle.

