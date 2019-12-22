Clear lawyers’ dues or face the music, Punjab and Haryana HC warns officials

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 00:46 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has warned officials dealing with sanctioning of lawyers’ bills to clear the same by February 20 failing which they will be forced to attach their

salaries.

The direction was given by the bench of justice RN Raina, who was hearing a clutch of petitions, initially brought in July 2017, when the family of a taxation lawyer, who died in 2013 and had not been paid for years approached the court.

Following this, the high court had asked respondents to appoint nodal officers.

Later, it came to light that various governments, corporations and other semi-government bodies were not clearing the dues in time. This resulted in a slew of directions to the central, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh governments, besides other such bodies.

During the hearing on December 20, UT had told court that it cleared 1,025 bills. Other agencies also gave details of the bills cleared by them.

Lawyers alleged that bills in many cases have not been cleared and there are instances where interest on delayed payments had not been paid.

“The process for payment of dues will be expedited and completed positively before the next date of hearing, failing which, orders may be passed withholding the salaries of nodal officers and those who have final authority to sanction the fee bills,” the bench of justice RN Raina said.

It was in September that the high court had directed governments and other bodies, to act against officers in such cases.

Pending bills will carry 6% interest per annum till one month and 9% after that . Beyond two months it will be 12% and 18% after six months, the order stated