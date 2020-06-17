e-paper
Cong slams SAD for stoic silence over anti-farmer ordinances

Senior Congress ministers on Wednesday said Akalis were equally responsible in ‘throttling the federal structure’

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Lashing out at Shiromani Akali Dal for not standing up against the ‘anti-farmer’ decisions taken by the BJP-led central government, senior Congress ministers on Wednesday said Akalis were equally responsible in ‘throttling the federal structure’.

Issuing a joint statement, cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sukhbinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria and Balbir Singh Sidhu said the three recent ordinances issued by the Centre were against the farmers, which would badly hit the agrarian state of Punjab. They said that by supporting these ordinances, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal has proved that “they pawned their ideology before the BJP for saving the chair of Harsimrat Kaur Badal in the Union cabinet”.

Terming the current Akali leadership as “indecisive, coward and inefficient”, the ministers demanded that Sukhbir Badal should tender an apology before Punjabis for his stand in favour of anti-farmer ordinances.

