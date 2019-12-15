Construction to begin on road connecting Jalandhar to Hoshiarpur, Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 00:03 IST

In a bid to provide relief to commuters going to Hoshiarpur and Himachal Pradesh via the stretch connecting Lamba Pind Chowk to Jandu Singha road, the district administration is all set to allot tender for the construction of 5.32-km road soon.

The executive agency of public works department (building and road) has already floated tenders for construction of the road to be built at a cost of ₹2.77 crore.

The project has been hanging for several years and the Congress had promised to complete the project before coming to power.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma said the project was of immense significance as the road connects Jalandhar with Hoshiarpur district via Adampur besides holy shrines of Himachal Pradesh.

“Regular monitoring of construction work will be done to ensure that the work on this stretch is executed in a time-bound manner. Once completed, the road will also facilitate traders and industrialists of the area,” DC said.

The road is being used by local industrialists to ferry goods from their establishments to industries in Himachal Pradesh and vice-versa. The road was in bad shape for years and industrialists besides general people were also demanding immediate repair of the road.

DC said it was long-pending demand of industrialists and under the state government’s investment programme, we hope that more traders will now invest here for easy excess to HP.

BS Tuli, executive engineer of public works department, provincial division, building and road, said the construction work is likely to start next month as the agency has already floated the tender.