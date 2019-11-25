e-paper
Cop managing traffic injured after being hit by bus in Chandigarh

Kuldip Singh was clearing the route for Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s cavalcade near Kalibari light point in Chandigarh.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:21 IST

Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A traffic police constable was left severely injured after he was hit by a private coaching institute’s bus when he was clearing the route for Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s cavalcade near Kalibari light point on late Saturday night.

The cop, identified as Kuldip Singh, received multiple injuries on the body and head.

“Assistant sub-inspector Baljeet and constable Kuldip were on duty at the Sector 45/46/49/50 lightpoint. But after they received an emergency call regarding the Haryana CM’s cavalcade, they rushed to the Kalibari light point,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

He added, that while regulating the traffic, a bus of Allen Institute coming from 3 BRD Air Force Station side hit Kuldip. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against the bus driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing danger due to negligent driving) at the Sector 31 police station on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector Baljinder Singh. The bus driver has yet to be arrested.

