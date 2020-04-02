e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Coronavirus curfew: Youth suspected of using fake curfew pass held in Chandigarh

Coronavirus curfew: Youth suspected of using fake curfew pass held in Chandigarh

UT adviser issues warning on Twitter

chandigarh Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
A Khuda Ali Sher man was arrested for allegedly using a fake curfew pass on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, Divyank, who is in his 20s, was moving in a car when he was stopped at a check post set up near Hallomajra light point to rein in violation of curfew orders.

“DSP traffic Harjit Kaur asked Divyank for his reason to be on the road despite the prohibitory orders. He produced a photocopy of a curfew pass, but it didn’t have any reference number or validity date,” stated an official statement by the police.

As Divyank was unable to provide a valid reason for his movement, he was booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was later released on bail.

“The investigating official will verify the pass produced by the accused through the Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM,” the police said.

ADVISER TWEETS ABOUT INCIDENT

Reacting to the case, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida tweeted: “Fake forged curfew pass detected..Criminal prosecution follows, Beware..With that if u loiter in city, u will suffer in captivity (sic)”

ISSUE FEWER PASSES: GUV TO MOHALI, P’KULA

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has asked the Panchkula and Mohali administrations to reduce the number of curfew passes being issued, as it is leading to crowding in Chandigarh. While Punjab imposed curfew in Mohali on March 23, Chandigarh administration imposed it on March 24. Both introduced curfew relaxations later and started issuing curfew passes online.

UT administration allows curfew passes to government employees, persons providing essential and emergency services, grocers, chemists and vegetable sellers.

“While UT has been strict with issuing of passes, Mohali is being lenient and issuing them to all and sundry. As curfew passes of all three cities are valid across the tricity, it is causing problems in Chandigarh. People having passes from Mohali and Panchkula crossover to Chandigarh, beating the purpose of curfew here,” said a UT official, requesting anonymity.

