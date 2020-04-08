Coronavirus outbreak: No liquor sale during curfew, says Chandigarh administration

chandigarh

The administration of Chandigarh on Tuesday decided against the opening of liquor vends in the city during the ongoing lockdown.

After UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday morning to seek suggestions on the opening of liquor vends for a limited period during the curfew, there was a strong buzz among bacchus lovers that the administration might open up the outlets.

Parida had tweeted, “One doctor has suggested allowing two-hour opening of liquor shops lest the addicts go for drugs or depression. Your views group?”

Later, putting all the speculations to rest, Parida again used the social media platform to inform the public that no liquor vends would be opened. “Decision taken after consulting all, including government doctors, not to open liquor shops during curfew,” he posted in the tweet.

The liquor vends are closed in the city since the curfew was imposed on April 24 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

While the administration has allowed curfew relaxations for essential commodities such as grocery, vegetables and medicines, the sale of liquor has not been allowed. As per the central government’s guidelines and the Essential Commodities Act, liquor is not covered under such items.

Responding to Parida’s call for suggestions on the opening of the liquor vends, the twitterati were divided in their views.

WHAT TWITTERATI SAID

“Respected sir, if you will open wine shops for two hours, movement of people will be increased in large numbers. Also, people from Mohali, Zirakpur and Panchkula will also get attracted to come to Chandigarh, so chances of the spread Covid-19 will be high,” tweeted one user.

Another city resident tweeted, “I don’t agree with this. People will sit together and drink. They won’t follow isolation orders. I deal with alcoholics in PGIMER. If they feel craving that’s a bad sign, they must be treated in drug de-addiction centres. Alcohol is not a drug, it’s a toxin (slow poison).”

Expressing desperation, a twitter user came in support of the sale of liquor and wrote, “Sir, you should also think about them, otherwise, they will go mad due to the break of intoxication, if not from the coronavirus.”