Coronavirus outbreak: Panjab University restricts guest entry, food delivery in Chandigarh hostels

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 01:12 IST

As a precautionary measure in view of coronavirus outbreak, Panjab University (PU) has decided to stop the entry of guests in its hostels and also bar the visits of online food delivery persons on its campus till March 31.

The decision was taken during a panel’s meeting convened on Monday. In the meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar in the presence of PU Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) members, it was also decided that guest room, common room, visitors’ room and gym would be closed immediately.

Dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar said, “It is important to take necessary steps in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The new steps have been taken to avoid any risk and will be in effect till March 31.”

There are 17 hostels for students on the PU campus -- eight for boys and nine for girls. Many students residing in the hostels have already left the PU campus after the university announced to suspend classes till March 31. It has also been decided that messes of the hostels sheltering 100 students will also be closed. Moreover, if any guest or outsider is found staying illegally in the hostels, the resident will be imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

THERMAL SCREENING OF VISITORS ON CARDS

Meanwhile, the varsity is planning to introduce thermal screening of visitors at its administration block. The proposal was raised during the meeting held on Monday as a number of people from different places visit the block everyday. A member of the committee, seeking anonymity, said, “It has been discussed that thermal screening can be done of people visiting the administration block because a lot of public dealing takes place there.”

Also, deliberations were held to limit the number of visitors to the administration block. It was decided that visitors would be given passes at a single window after inquiring about their work and no pass would be issued if the visitor’s queries get resolved at the window itself.

ATTENDANCE MARKING NOT MANDATORY FOR RESEARCH SCHOLARS

In addition, the varsity authorities have also announced that marking of attendance for research scholars will not be necessary till the restrictions are in place.

Besides, V-C Raj Kumar visited different branches of the administration block on the campus, sensitised the staff about the coronavirus (Covid-19) and oversaw the preventive steps undertaken as part of confidence-building measures to fight the prevailing situation.

STUDENT CENTRE CLOSED

The university has also decided to close all shops at the Student Centre till March 31. All canteens in the teaching departments have also been asked to be shut down. On Saturday, the varsity and its affiliated colleges were shut down and all examinations were suspended. Hostellers have been asked to vacate the premises.