Chandigarh / Couple attempts suicide in Shimla's Rampur Bushahr; man dies, wife survives

Couple attempts suicide in Shimla’s Rampur Bushahr; man dies, wife survives

After seeing her husband dead, the wife consumed poison

chandigarh Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
A man hung himself while his wife consumed poison in Rampur Bushahr sub-division of Shimla on Monday.

The incident took place in Bathara village of Rampur Bushahr on Monday around 9:15pm when the man hung himself in his room. After seeing her husband dead, his wife also consumed poison.

The neighbours immediately informed the police, who rushed them to the Sarahan civil hospital, where the husband was declared brought dead. The wife was discharged on Tuesday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimaniyou Verma said no suicide note was found from the spot. The statements of witnesses have been recorded and proceedings are being carried out under Section 174 of the CRPC Act.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. You can reach Mental Health and Rehabilitation Centre, Boileauganj, Shimla, at 0177-2633601 or visit www.hhmhrshimla.org.

