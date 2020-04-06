Covid-19: Punjab govt puts zoos, deer park on high alert

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:10 IST

The Punjab government sounded a high alert in all five zoological parks across state on Monday. The action came after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, US, was tested positive for coronavirus.

Principal chief conservator of forests and wildlife, Kuldip Kumar, said that he spoke to the officers in-charge of the Chattbir Zoo and four other zoos in Punjab and asked them to be alert and monitor all animals through close-circuit televisions (CCTVs) for any abnormal behaviour or symptoms.

“We are taking precautions at all times along with using masks and disinfectants. I have asked the zoo staff to be extra careful in the current situation,” he said.

The wildlife department has asked the officials that there should not be any human-animal close contact and only the authorised animal attendants should visit the animal habitats.

“We are taking care of not just the big cats, but also other animals and birds,” he said.

Detailed instructions have been issued after the Central Zoo Authority sounded a red alert for all zoological parks in India and directed them to collect samples of animals on a fortnight basis.

They have been asked to send the samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in Madhya Pradesh, the National Research Centre on Equines in Haryana, or the Indian Veterinary Research Centre in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides Chattbir, Punjab has three small zoos at Patiala, Ludhiana and Bathinda, and a deer park at Neelon in Samrala; housing a total of around 3,000 animals and birds.