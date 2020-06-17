Covid-19 tightens its grip in Punjab as state records 7 deaths, 90 fresh cases

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:49 IST

A retired general manager of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) was among the seven Covid-19 patients who died even as 97 fresh cases were reported from across Punjab on Tuesday. Three patients died in Amritsar, while one each in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran and Sangrur.

In Amritsar district, 15 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, out of which eight are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.

A 65-year-old man died in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), Ludhiana, while 25 others, including a cop, were tested positive in the district. The deceased has been identified as Ratti Ram of Basti Jodhewal.

In a biggest single-day spike in Jalandhar, 32 people, including seven cops and two-month-old girl, were tested positive of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. A 65-year-old woman, Tripta, died of Covid-19 at a Shahkot hospital. A man from SBS Nagar also tested positive.

A 62-year-old man, who was found positive for Covid-19, from Bhikhwind village in Tarn Taran district died at a private hospital on Monday night.

As many as 10 positive cases of Coronavirus were reported in Patiala district on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said that those found positive are six persons from Patiala city, two from Bhadson block and one each from Nabha and Rajpura. Four cases were reported from Pathankot district.

Three members of a family were tested positive for Covid-19 in Fazilka town on Tuesday.

Fazilka civil surgeon CM Kataria said the youngest among those detected is 24-year-old and the other two are his elder brother aged 31 and aunt aged 53.

Two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Rupnagar district — a 72-year-old woman from Bela village and 29-year-old man from Nangal who had returned from Delhi recently.

(Wit inputs from Patiala, Fazilka and Rupnagar)