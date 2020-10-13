e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid: 5 dead in Chandigarh, recovery rate touches 90%

Covid: 5 dead in Chandigarh, recovery rate touches 90%

71 people tested positive and 109 were discharged on Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

For the first time in October, as many as five Covid casualties were confirmed within 24 hours in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 197.

After a surge in late September, the number of fatalities had come down in October, with 30 recorded till Monday.

Meanwhile, with 71 people testing positive and 109 being discharged, the total number of infections and active cases stood at 13,331 and 1,127, respectively. The number of recoveries went past 12,000, and reached 12,007, with which the recovery rate crossed 90%.

Those dead were identified as two women, aged 61 and 76, from Sectors 8 and 56, respectively, and three men, aged 55, 81 and 96, from Mauli Jagran and Sectors 45 and 43, respectively.

44 +ve, one dead in Mohali

A 90-year-old woman from Nayagaon lost the battle against Covid-19 on Tuesday, while Mohali district reported 44 fresh cases and 60 recoveries.

As many as 11,517 people have tested positive so far, of whom 10,394 (90.2%) have recovered while 209 have died, leaving 914 active cases.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said though the number of cases was on the decline, people should continue to take precautions to prevent another surge.

No casualty in P’kula for 2nd day

Panchkula district recorded only 17 fresh cases on Tuesday, the lowest in the past couple on months.

Meanwhile, no casualty was reported for second consecutive day. Positivity rate for the day, when 1,119 samples were collected, stood at as low as 1.5%. Recovery rate was also on the rise, reaching 93.2%.

The total number of cases stood at 6,657, with only 351 active, as 6,205 patients have been cured and 101 have died. Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur cautioned the residents and health staff to remain careful during the festival season.

