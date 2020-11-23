e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid: 5 more succumb in Chandigarh tricity, 293 test +ve

Covid: 5 more succumb in Chandigarh tricity, 293 test +ve

At 158, Mohali recorded the maximum cases, followed by 98 in Chandigarh and 37 in Panchkula

chandigarh Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Five people succumbed to Covid-19 while 293 tested positive for the virus in the tricity on Monday.

At 158, Mohali recorded the maximum cases, followed by 98 in Chandigarh and 37 in Panchkula. Chandigarh witnessed three deaths, while a patient each died in the two neighbouring districts.

Chandigarh’s virus toll has reached 263, after a 71- year-old woman from Sector 38 West and two men, aged 40 and 36, from Sectors 41 and 52, respectively, died.

Of 16,769 positive cases so far, 1,117 remain active. With 119 more patients being discharged, the number of those cured has reached 15,389 (91.8%).

In Mohali, the infection tally has climbed to 14,554, of which 1,395 cases are active.

Of 158 fresh cases, 105 surfaced in Mohali city, 22 in Gharuan and 12 in Dera Bassi.

As many as 12,892 (88.6%) patients have recovered, including seven discharged on Monday, and 267 have died so far.

With the death of a 71-year-old woman from Sector 16, Panchkula’s toll has risen to 122.

As many as 8,382 people have tested positive so far, of whom 7,794 (93%) have recovered and 466 are still hospitalised.

Two days after the Panchkula civil surgeon and contact tracing in-charge tested positive, samples of 69 health workers were collected from various departments of the civil hospital, Sector 6. Sampling has also started in government offices.

