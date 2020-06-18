Covid patient commits suicide at Mullana hospital

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:29 IST

A 55-year-old coronavirus patient from Yamunanagar, who was undergoing treatment at the designated Covid hospital in Ambala’s Mullana, committed suicide by hanging himself inside a bathroom, police said on Thursday.

Yamunanagar civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said, “The man, a cloth merchant, had tested positive on June 13. He was undergoing treatment at ESI hospital in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri, but referred to Mullana the next day after he experienced difficulty in breathing. He was on oxygen support in Mullana, where his condition considerably improved, but he committed suicide.”

Ambala police said his body was handed over to the Yamunanagar administration following due procedures.

“We received a call from the hospital authorities in the morning and the family was informed. We suspect that as he was isolated in the ICU due to his severe condition, it might have led to some mental trauma and he took the extreme step,” Mullana station in-charge Narender Singh said.