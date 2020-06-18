e-paper
Covid patient commits suicide at Mullana hospital

A resident of Yamunanagar, the 55-year-old was found hanging in a bathroom

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:29 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
A 55-year-old coronavirus patient from Yamunanagar, who was undergoing treatment at the designated Covid hospital in Ambala’s Mullana, committed suicide by hanging himself inside a bathroom, police said on Thursday.

Yamunanagar civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said, “The man, a cloth merchant, had tested positive on June 13. He was undergoing treatment at ESI hospital in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri, but referred to Mullana the next day after he experienced difficulty in breathing. He was on oxygen support in Mullana, where his condition considerably improved, but he committed suicide.”

Ambala police said his body was handed over to the Yamunanagar administration following due procedures.

“We received a call from the hospital authorities in the morning and the family was informed. We suspect that as he was isolated in the ICU due to his severe condition, it might have led to some mental trauma and he took the extreme step,” Mullana station in-charge Narender Singh said.

‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
