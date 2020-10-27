e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid snuffs out 4 lives in Chandigarh tricity, 128 test positive

Covid snuffs out 4 lives in Chandigarh tricity, 128 test positive

The toll in Chandigarh climbed to 223 after a 30-year-old Burail man, who was hospitalised with a fatal head injury, tested positive for the virus

chandigarh Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Covid-19 claimed four more lives while 128 people tested positive in the tricity on Tuesday.

The toll in Chandigarh climbed to 223 after a 30-year-old Burail man, who was hospitalised with a fatal head injury, tested positive for the virus. The UT also reported 67 new cases and 49 recoveries.

As many as 14,152 people have tested positive so far, of whom 13,279 have recovered and 650 are still undergoing treatment.

In Mohali, two people died while 28 tested positive and 92 were discharged. Of 12,146 tested positive so far in the district, 11,420 have recovered and 235 have died, leaving 491 active cases.

Panchkula recorded 33 new cases, which took the count past 7,000. The toll reached 111 as a 64-year-old man from Amravati Enclave died.

The district has reported 7,017 cases so far, of which 6,740 have been cured and 166 remain active.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In