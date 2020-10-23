e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid snuffs out 4 more lives in Chandigarh tricity

Covid snuffs out 4 more lives in Chandigarh tricity

The virus claimed two lives each in Chandigarh and Mohali while Panchkula reported no casualty

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Four people succumbed to Covid-19 while 124 tested positive across the tricity on Friday.

In Chandigarh, the virus claimed two lives, taking the toll to 214. Those dead have been identified as women, aged 52 and 76, from Dhanas and Sector 41, respectively.

The city also reported 72 fresh infections and 85 recoveries. As many as 13,920 people have tested positive so far, of whom 13,009 have recovered while 697 are still to be cured. Meanwhile, with 1,064 tests conducted on Friday, the total crossed 1 lakh.

Mohali, too, reported two deaths besides 37 cases and 58 recoveries.

The district’s infection tally has climbed to 11,975, of which 11,207 patients have been discharged and 231 have died, leaving 537 active cases.

No casualty was reported in Panchkula district, though 15 new cases surfaced, including that of a four-month-old girl in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5.

While 6,623 of 6,937 patients have recovered, 109 have succumbed in the district. Only 205 cases remain active.

top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: de Kock, Ishan Kishan off to solid start
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: de Kock, Ishan Kishan off to solid start
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech in talks to take vaccine candidate global
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech in talks to take vaccine candidate global
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In