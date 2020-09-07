e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid testing centres to be moved from Sector 11 market

Covid testing centres to be moved from Sector 11 market

Market associations earlier protested against the setting up of the centres in Sector 11

chandigarh Updated: Sep 07, 2020 17:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UT adviser Manoj Parida has assured market associations fearful of spread of infections because of the centres that these will move to the Parade Ground in Sector 17, Exhibition Ground in Sector- 34 and the Sector 10 wide road near the Government Museum.
UT adviser Manoj Parida has assured market associations fearful of spread of infections because of the centres that these will move to the Parade Ground in Sector 17, Exhibition Ground in Sector- 34 and the Sector 10 wide road near the Government Museum.(HT PHOTO)
         

The UT administration has decided to move Covid-19 testing centres from the Sector 11 market by Thursday.

UT adviser Manoj Parida assured market associations fearful of spread of infections because of the centres that these will move to the Parade Ground in Sector 17, Exhibition Ground in Sector- 34 and the Sector 10 wide road near the Government Museum and Art Gallery.

Private laboratories have to follow all precautions and safety measures.

Market associations earlier protested against the setting up of the centres in Sector 11.

