Home / Chandigarh / CSIR-IMTECH to have biorepository of Covid-19 samples

CSIR-IMTECH to have biorepository of Covid-19 samples

The samples will help researchers understand the early predictors of disease severity and how it develops given the immune response and other factors.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
CSIR-IMTECH has also been authorised to share the samples with academia, industry, and commercial entities after scrutinising the purpose of the request and ensuring benefit to the country.
         

The Microbial Type Culture Collection and Gene Bank (MTCC) at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) Institute of Microbial Technology Chandigarh (IMTECH) has said they will store clinical samples of Covid-19 patients for research and development related activities.

The centre has been identified as one of the 16 national Covid-19 biorepositories by the Government of India for collecting, storing, and maintaining clinical samples of positive patients. The samples will help researchers understand the early predictors of disease severity and how it develops given the immune response and other factors.

“The biorepository will be critical to steer research towards innovating the development of new diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines,” said IMTECH director Dr Sanjeev Khosla.

CSIR-IMTECH has also been authorised to share the samples with academia, industry, and commercial entities after scrutinising the purpose of the request and ensuring benefit to the country.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has asked all states to provide access to Covid samples to the designated biorepositories across the country.

The MTCC at CSIR-IMTECH, where the samples will be stored, is a national facility established in 1986 and recognised as an International Depositary Authority (IDA).

Various research institutes, academic organisations, pharmaceutical, biotech, and food industries involved in microbiological and biotechnological research regularly approach MTCC for microbial cultures and other microbiology-related services.

“The biorepository at CSIR-IMTECH will collect the samples, transport, aliquot, store and share them as per standard operating procedure,” said Dr Khosla.

