e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Dadumajra family returns from hospital, finds house burgled

Dadumajra family returns from hospital, finds house burgled

The burglars decamped with ₹46,000 cash and valuable jewellery, Chandigarh police said.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A case has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Maloya police station in Chandigarh.
A case has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Maloya police station in Chandigarh. (Representational photo)
         

Miscreants broke into a house in Dadumajra and decamped with ₹46,000 cash and jewellery while its dwellers were away at a hospital, police said on Wednesday.

Reporting the theft to the police, Angad Kumar Gupta of Dadumajra village stated that the thieves made off with ₹46,000 cash, two gold necklaces, two pairs of earrings, two pairs of silver anklets, two pairs of silver chutki, two gold rings, a mobile phone, Aadhaar card and a bank passbook.

Gupta said he had gone to the hospital for his wife’s delivery, but when they returned after 4 days, they found the locks of the house broken. He said the entire house was ransacked. On his complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC at the Maloya police station.

DARIA MAN HELD FOR JEWELLERY THEFT

The police on Wednesday arrested a Daria resident for theft in his neighbour’s house. The accused, Inderjit alias Kaka, was caught after a woman in his neighbourhood accused him of stealing four earrings from her locked almirah on August 3. A case under sections 380 and 454 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In