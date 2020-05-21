e-paper
Chandigarh / Day after death, two-month-old boy tests Covid-19 positive in Amritsar

Day after death, two-month-old boy tests Covid-19 positive in Amritsar

This is the fifth Covid-19 fatality in the district, 314 cases have been registered so far

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 17:17 IST
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Hindustan Times/Amritsar
GMCH medical superintendent (MS) Dr Raman Sharma said the baby from Navi Abadi area of the city had died at 5pm on Wednesday.
A two-and-a-half-month-old boy tested positive for Covid-19, a day after he died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMDH), Amritsar, health officials said on Thursday.

GMCH medical superintendent (MS) Dr Raman Sharma said the baby from Navi Abadi area of the city had died at 5pm on Wednesday.

He tested positive for Covid-19 at a Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in Amritsar on Thursday. This is the fifth death in the district due to Covid-19.

“The baby was admitted to the pediatric ward of GMCH on May 18 and was found to be suffering from pneumonia. He was also diagnosed with encephalitis and was suspected to have tuberculosis.”

“On May 19, his parents noticed that he was finding it difficult to breathe. He was shifted to the isolation ward after he started exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Raman Sharma added that his family was immediately informed about the child’s report. The body of the child has been kept in the mortuary of GMCH.

Meanwhile, the health department took the samples of the family members of the child and sent at VRDL for test child’s family and sent it for testing.

They have been quarantined at their home for the next 14 days.

“The health department also quarantined four doctors of the paediatric ward of GMCH, who treated the child before his death. Their samples will also be sent for testing. The reports of the doctors and the family members will come on Friday”, said a GMCH doctor.

TWO MORE TEST COVID-19

POSITIVE IN AMRITSAR

Two more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Amritsar.

“A 15-year-old child was admitted the paediatric ward of GMCH as he was suffering from diabetes. His swab samples were taken as a precaution and they came positive on Thursday.”

A 60-year-old man has also tested positive for the disease.

“Both patients are admitted in the isolation ward of GMCH. With this, the district’s tally has reached 314 cases”, said Dr Sharma.

