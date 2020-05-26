Day after liquor seizure from milk tanker, Chandigarh distillery put on notice

chandigarh

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:17 IST

A day after the police found 440 boxes of illicit liquor hidden in a milk tanker, the excise and taxation department on Monday conducted an inspection of NV Distilleries and Breweries in Industrial Area, Phase 1, and issued a show-cause notice to the owner.

The department claims to have found 65 more boxes of ‘Crazy Romeo’ whiskey without holograms during the raid.

On Sunday, the police crime branch had laid a naka near the Poultry Farm chowk and seized a milk tanker carrying 440 boxes of illegal liquor of the same brand ‘Crazy Romeo’. Tanker driver 36-year-old Gaurav Khatri of Phase 5, Mohali, had said the liquor was being supplied to Gujarat.

The bootleggers had written ‘milk not for sale’ on the vehicle to avoid suspicion. Examination revealed that the brand ‘Crazy Romeo’ is meant for sale in Chandigarh only.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the excise department issued a show-cause notice to the owner of the distillery, asking them to explain why their licence should not be cancelled or suspended for violations of Section 18 of the Punjab Excise Act.